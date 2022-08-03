NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said.

According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed Brown was in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, officials said.

Brown had a prior criminal history with state felony convictions for firearm, robbery, burglary and larceny offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Brown has been detained since his arrest. On April 22, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.