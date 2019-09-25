New Haven Mayor Toni Harp suspends re-election campaign

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp has suspended her re-election campaign despite pleas from supporters.

The announcement came late Wednesday night.

Her name will be included on the city’s November ballot — on the Working Families Party line — so voters still have the opportunity to vote for her at that time.

However, there will be no active effort to seek voter support.

Harp said she was honored by the “overwhelming endorsement” at the New Haven Democratic Town Committee’s convention in July.

“I’ve been blessed and remain grateful for enthusiastic assistance from thousands and thousands of supporters, contributors, and voters and it’s been my good fortune — literally — to have the opportunity I’ve had to be mayor these past nearly six years,” Harp said in a news release. “We’ve worked together to advance this city well beyond where it was six years ago and among so many accomplishments, I’m most proud of the partnerships and collaborations at the heart of them.”

Among her most-impressive list of improvements over the last six years, Harp cited the removal of an ominous fence separating New Haven from Hamden, arranging for clean-up of the old English Station power plant, the restored College Street Music Hall, the new police department indoor firing range and the renovated Ralph Walker skating rink.

In September, Harp lost the Democratic primary to Justin Elicker.