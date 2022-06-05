NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The “Don’s Hat Rack” motorcycle rally that supports Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital made a comeback on Sunday.

Motorcycle riders and patients gathered outside the hospital after not holding the rally for the last two years. The 16th annual event raises awareness and money for children undergoing cancer treatment.

It was founded by Rosemary Brandi of Hamden, who lost her 23-year-old son, Donald Perrotti, at Yale New Haven Hospital in 1998 after a six-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

“We’re so happy we’re back after two years,” Brandi said to the crowd. “It’s good to see a lot of familiar faces and a lot of new faces this year. We hope you’re back next year, your money goes toward good things for these kids.”

Organizers collected hats for patients undergoing chemotherapy. Their fundraising effort also includes the Smilow Center and the Guilford Clinic.