NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Department officer is being recognized after helping a resident in distress.
The New Haven Police Department posted on social media that while on patrol on January 13, two officers were alerted to a man in distress who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
According to the department, Officer Wityak used his Crisis Intervention skills.
“It was an emotional encounter for both the Officer and the individual which ended in a hug,” the department posted on social media.
Officer Wityak was said to use empathy and compassion with the individual and convinced them to seek help at the hospital.