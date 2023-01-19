NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven Police Department officer is being recognized after helping a resident in distress.

The New Haven Police Department posted on social media that while on patrol on January 13, two officers were alerted to a man in distress who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

CREDIT: New Haven Police Department

According to the department, Officer Wityak used his Crisis Intervention skills.

“It was an emotional encounter for both the Officer and the individual which ended in a hug,” the department posted on social media.

Officer Wityak was said to use empathy and compassion with the individual and convinced them to seek help at the hospital.