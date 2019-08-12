New Haven officials to host storm prep drills ahead of CT hurricane season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local New Haven leaders are preparing for peak hurricane season here in Connecticut.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp along with first responders are holding a storm prep drill that will simulate an approaching hurricane. Peak hurricane season in Connecticut is set to begin mid-August and runs until mid-October.

The drill is happening at 9 a.m. at 200 Orange Street. Residents are invited to attend.

