New Haven officials to host storm prep drills ahead of CT hurricane season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local New Haven leaders are preparing for peak hurricane season here in Connecticut.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp along with first responders are holding a storm prep drill that will simulate an approaching hurricane. Peak hurricane season in Connecticut is set to begin mid-August and runs until mid-October.

The drill is happening at 9 a.m. at 200 Orange Street. Residents are invited to attend.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss