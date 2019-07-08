New Haven opens first medical marijuana dispensary

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Affinity Health and Wellness have announced on Monday the official opening of New Haven’s first, and only, medical marijuana dispensary in the city.

Open at 1351 Whalley Avenue in New Haven, the center marks as the first and only dispensary in the city. The center contains a large patient waiting room, a retail area, private consultation rooms, a secured dispensary facility, and a monitored entrance.

Affinity Health and Wellness notes that the center is staffed with an experienced team of Dispensary Pharmacists and Technicians.

Operating hours are Monday – Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.

All patients are required to have a Connecticut medical marijuana program registry ID card, a doctor’s recommendation for medical marijuana, and a Connecticut driver’s license.

Patients can call to schedule an appointment or visit affinityct.com.

