New Haven parents fuming, school bus routes still unsafe for students two weeks into school year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A meeting about school bus route issues in New Haven boiled over with anger Wednesday morning.

New Haven parents are still fuming two weeks into the school year because, they say, the school district has done nothing to address their concerns about the relocation of their children’s bus stops.

One parent fumed, “We want answers, we want answers. Tell us how you going to resolve the problem.”

Another parent spoke directly to school officials, “Your main concern is not the children. It’s not the kids, it’s not. You’re lying. I don’t see how this is safe at all for my children.”

The Parents’ Forum was supposed to address the school district’s bus stop debacle caused by the elimination of roughly seven thousand stops across the city.

NHPS Superintendent told parents at the forum, “I’m trying to fix this and work with my team and the broader community.”

Superintendent Carol Birks has apologized and promised to fix the problems, but it might be too little, too late. Some critics on the school board vow to use this as their latest reason to show Birks the door.