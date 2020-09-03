New Haven PD: Death of 8-year-old in fatal shooting ruled a homicide

by: WTNH Staff

Posted:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police announced Thursday that the death of an 8-year-old boy in a fatal shooting on August 6 has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

New Haven Police responded to the Howard Avenue residence that night for the report of a person shot. New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics were on scene and confirmed the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the preliminary report, “the investigation reveal(ed) the shooting occurred inside the residence and the child’s injuries were a result of an accidental firearm discharge.”

By definition a homicide is the killing of one person by another.

According to New Haven Police, they are continuing to investigate the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

