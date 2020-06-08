1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Elicker, New Haven officials give update on the Elm City’s coronavirus response Public viewing of George Floyd’s casket in Houston.

New Haven PD identifies man who crashed into Fair Haven residence after reportedly threatening person with shotgun

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police announced Monday that a 30-year-old Naugatuck man, Daniel O. Akinsanya is facing criminal charges after an armed encounter with police Sunday. 

According to NHPD, the incident began around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Ferry Street and Exchange Street in Fair Haven.  A 911 caller reported being threatened by a motorist with a shotgun.

The victim pointed out the motor vehicle to an arriving officer as the suspect drove away. Officers attempted to stop the car as it traveled across the Ferry Street bridge and through the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood.  After a brief pursuit, the motorist returned to Fair Haven and crashed into a residence on Front Street near Second Street. 

Officers pulled Akinsanya from the vehicle as it began to catch fire.  From the front seat of the vehicle, officers seized a rifle with a sawed-off barrel, ammunition, and a narcotics and controlled substances. An ambulance transported Akinsanya to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Monday morning Akinsanya was arraigned at New Haven Superior Court and is being held on $500,000 bond. He is charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Weapon in a motor vehicle
  • Threatening first degree
  • Interfering with an officer
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Illegally obtaining prescription drugs
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Reckless driving
  • Engaging police in pursuit
  • Three additional motor vehicle violations
  • Two arrest warrants from Naugatuck

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven-area elders gather on the Green to demonstrate police accountability

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven-area elders gather on the Green to demonstrate police accountability"

Police identify 29-year-old victim of New Haven homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify 29-year-old victim of New Haven homicide"

New Haven Towers to begin facility-wide testing for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Towers to begin facility-wide testing for coronavirus"

CT Checkup: 'Food for Behind the Lines' works to feed out of work restaurant employees during the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: 'Food for Behind the Lines' works to feed out of work restaurant employees during the pandemic"

Protest, march in tribute to George Floyd stops traffic on Rt-15 in Hamden

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest, march in tribute to George Floyd stops traffic on Rt-15 in Hamden"

Protesters gather for Black Lives Matter march in Old Saybrook Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters gather for Black Lives Matter march in Old Saybrook Sunday"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss