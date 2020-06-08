New Haven PD identifies man who crashed into Fair Haven residence after reportedly threatening person with shotgun

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police announced Monday that a 30-year-old Naugatuck man, Daniel O. Akinsanya is facing criminal charges after an armed encounter with police Sunday.

According to NHPD, the incident began around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Ferry Street and Exchange Street in Fair Haven. A 911 caller reported being threatened by a motorist with a shotgun.

The victim pointed out the motor vehicle to an arriving officer as the suspect drove away. Officers attempted to stop the car as it traveled across the Ferry Street bridge and through the Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. After a brief pursuit, the motorist returned to Fair Haven and crashed into a residence on Front Street near Second Street.

Officers pulled Akinsanya from the vehicle as it began to catch fire. From the front seat of the vehicle, officers seized a rifle with a sawed-off barrel, ammunition, and a narcotics and controlled substances. An ambulance transported Akinsanya to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Monday morning Akinsanya was arraigned at New Haven Superior Court and is being held on $500,000 bond. He is charged with the following: