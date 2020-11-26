New Haven PD investigate double shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday evening in New Haven.

Just after 6 p.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls indicating gunfire in the area of Cedar Hill Avenue and Grace Street — including a report that people had been shot.

Officials determined that one victim had been in front of a house on Cedar Hill Avenue. A second victim had been in front of a house on Grace Street.

No details on the condition of the victims have been made available at this time.

Police are investigating.

