New Haven PD investigate shooting near Grand Avenue and Hamilton Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Wooster Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to police, New Haven Police and Fire responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 call of a woman shot in the area of Grand Avenue and Hamilton Street. News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose says from the scene that at least 15 shots were fired, and a bullet hole was found in the window of a new apartment building near the scene.



Photo Courtesy: News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose

An ambulance has transported the woman to the hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.

The road is currently closed at Grand and Hamilton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story. News 8 will have an update when it becomes available.