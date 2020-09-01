New Haven PD investigate shooting near Grand Avenue and Hamilton Street

News

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Wooster Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to police, New Haven Police and Fire responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 call of a woman shot in the area of Grand Avenue and Hamilton Street. News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose says from the scene that at least 15 shots were fired, and a bullet hole was found in the window of a new apartment building near the scene.

Photo Courtesy: News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose

An ambulance has transported the woman to the hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.

The road is currently closed at Grand and Hamilton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story. News 8 will have an update when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven takes steps to bridge digital divide among students

News /

Police identify man charged with DUI after pedestrian struck, killed in New Haven

News /

Ansonia police identify woman killed Sunday night; family claims father of woman's child killed her

News /

Ansonia police identify woman killed Sunday night

News /

Singing YNHH doctor wins 'Everyday Hero: Frontline Medial Workers' VMA with fellow nominees

News /

Police identify West Haven man killed in New Haven shooting

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss