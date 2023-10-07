NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred on the 100 Block of Hobart St. early this morning at 1:58 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they witnessed a 33-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical assistance until the Fire and American Medical Response team arrived. The victim was then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, said New Haven officials.

Evidence was gathered by detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification. Witness interviews were conducted and video footage is being searched for, said officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).