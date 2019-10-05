New Haven PD investigating series of armed robberies near Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a series of armed robberies that occurred on and around Dixwell Avenue on Friday night.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Dixwell Avenue between Bassett Street and Willis Street.

While responding, Public Safety Access Point received calls about similar incidents nearby at 671 Dixwell Avenue, 12 Shelton Avenue and 284 Dixwell Avenue – all addresses of local businesses.

Police say they received information that a masked male robbed the businesses of cash at gunpoint.

All scenes were processed by the Bureau of Identification.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.