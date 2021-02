NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Ferry & Chatham Street Sunday afternoon.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police tell News 8 that 17 shell casings were found. Police report that cars in the area were struck by the gunfire.

There is no word on injuries or suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com as more information becomes available.