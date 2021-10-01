New Haven PD: Local man suffers from injuries after being involved in crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Police are investigating after a man was shot and crashed his car on Dixwell Ave. Thursday night.

New Haven Police received a shot spotter alert Thursday night regarding gunshots on New Hall Street, between Hazel and Ivy Street.

According to reports, when responding officers arrived at the scene, they located a 25-year-old man suffering from wounds.

The New Haven local crashed his car on Dixwell Ave and was shot by a gun.

American Medical Response transported the 25-year-old to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police say that he is in stable condition

NHPD says any witnesses who haven’t spoken with the police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit anonymous tips at 1-866-888-TIPS.

