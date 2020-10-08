New Haven PD: Man arrested for home invasion, triple stabbing incident Wednesday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police announced Thursday they have arrested a man charged with home invasion and stabbing or slashing three people inside the home Wednesday night.

According to NHPD, 46-year-old Joseph Stewart kicked open the front door to a Webster Street home in the Dixwell neighborhood, demanding money owed to him, and assaulting the residents.

Investigators believe when Stewart assaulted one victim inside the home after demanding money, other household members stepped in, and Stewart stabbed or slashed them too.

Around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, New Haven patrol officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing and were met on the street by a woman with a bloodied face who pointed out Stewart outside a nearby home.

Police say Stewart was still holding a large kitchen knife, but dropped the knife when ordered to do so by officers and detained without further incident.

Emergency medical responders arrived and treated three injured adults between the ages of 35 to 65 years old. The woman had a slashing laceration to the face, a man had a laceration to the head, and a second man had a stab wound to the hand.

Ambulances transported the victims with non-life-threatening injures to the hospital – all three have since been treated and released.

Stewart is charged with the following:

Home invasion

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Assault second degree (three counts)

Breach of peace second degree

He was arraigned this morning at Superior Court in New Haven and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.