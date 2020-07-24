One person rescued from entrapment following crash on Chapel Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police (CSP) and New Haven firefighters responded to the scene of a crash that left a person entrapped on Chapel Street Friday morning.

Officials said at round 10:15 a.m., a car came off of I-91 South at Exit 2 and crashed into a construction truck near 511 chapel Street, entrapping one of the vehicle occupants. Fire crews had to extricate the victim.

CSP says the driver was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.