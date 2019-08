NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a person shot late Saturday night.

At around 10 p.m., they investigated the area of Huntington Street between Newhall Street and Shepard Street, according to police.

Police said they were able to locate a crime scene and heard reports of a gun shot victim at a walk-in center.

The victim sustained a single non life-threatening injury and the scene is clear.