New Haven PD: Woman found dead in driveway back in June was strangled to death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police announced Wednesday that a woman found dead in a driveway on Arthur Street back on June 12 was strangled to death.

Police are now calling the death of the woman – 33-year-old Nancy P. Rivas of West Haven – a homicide.

At the time, New Haven police responded to a 911 call from a passerby who found an unresponsive woman at 16 Arthur Street in the Hill neighborhood.

Rivas was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the death was being ruled as suspicious at the time.

Detectives continue to ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

