(WTNH) – New Haven police say they have caught the killer of a man gunned down in the city last spring.

Richard Whitaker was shot and killed in the Hill neighborhood a year after his brother was killed. It took a while, but police caught the suspect.

Whitaker was shot to death in June nearly a year after he witnessed the shooting death of his brother, boxing champion Dayshon Smith. The victim’s family was on hand as acting police Chief Renee Dominguez announced the arrest on Friday.

Chief Dominguez didn’t elaborate on how they solved the crime and found the suspect, nor did she comment on a possible motive.