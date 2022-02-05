New Haven Police attempt to locate missing 10-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is currently attempting to locate a missing 10-year-old child.

According to officials, the child, Joshua Batista, was last seen leaving the corner house on Valley Street and Strong Street on foot. Batista was last seen wearing a blue Gateway Community College t-shirt with a gray long sleeve shirt underneath, dark grey sweatpants or blue jeans, and white sneakers. He is described by police as 5’1″ weighing 110 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Batista to contact the NHPD Communications Division at (203) 946-6316. Calls may remain anonymous, and tips can be submitted by calling 1 (866) 888-TIPS or by texting “NHPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).