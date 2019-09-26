New Haven Police Captain Duff honored at Distinguished Chiefs Dinner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff was honored by his colleagues for his commitment and heroism Wednesday night at the Distinguished Chiefs Dinner in Stratford.

Duff is currently recovering after he was shot while trying to stop a shooting-in-progress last month.

Duff told News 8 that the honor means a lot:

“It’s quite an honor. I’m humbled. We also had citizens from New Haven who came to the event. Other law enforcement personnel, as well, came to attend the dinner event. I’d like to thank all of those who supported me and are helping me get better as I continue my recovery” New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff

A West Haven man was killed in the shooting that injured Captain Duff. The shooter is still at large.