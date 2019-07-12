New Haven police connect with youth in Summer ‘community walk’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–New Haven police are connecting with the community in an effort to reduce crime in New Haven.

New Haven police officers joined city leaders and youth activists in a ‘walk’ in the Dixwell neighborhood.

New Haven’s brand new Police Chief Otoniel Reyes even played some basketball.

Chief Reyes said reaching out to people, especially youth, is critical.

“Show the community that we’re real, that we’re not just talking about community policing, but we’re gonna be out here, they’re gonna see us not just when it’s time to make an arrest, not just when things go bad, but just every day to have fun and to be part of this community.” New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes

Ronald Huggins is a New Haven Youth Services Specialist. Huggins said, “The violence isn’t the only thing that brings us out. We’re here to have a good time, playing basketball, giving out badges to the kids, it’s just amazing.”

The New Haven PD has been doing these community walks since 2017.

