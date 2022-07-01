NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department (NHPD) is warning residents of a phone scam, where a person calls posing as an NHPD officer. Police said the caller is telling residents they have missed a court date or jury duty and need to pay a fine.

The New Haven Police Department wants to make residents aware they do not call anyone if they miss a court date or jury duty and will never ask for payment of any kind.

If you receive one of these calls, police are asking you not to provide personal information over the phone, hang up and call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316 and never to send money or gift cards.