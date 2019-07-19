New Haven police host assistant chief promotional ceremony

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for assistant chief on Friday.

The promotional ceremony kicked off at 5 p.m. at the Yale Art Gallery on Chapel Street in New Haven. Mayor Toni Harp, Interim police Chief Otoniel Reyes, and other officials attended the occasion.

Those promoted included Renee Dominguez, who will command patrol, Karl Jacobson will continue to run intelligence, and Herbert Sharp will lead the administrative and internal affairs sections.