New Haven Police investigate deadly shooting on Quinnipiac Ave

News

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:
new-haven_police-cruisers-many_1523901774757.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Hidden Quarry Apartments on Quinnipiac Avenue.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:48 p.m. at a condominium complex at 1425 Quinnipiac Avenue. The victim is an 18-year-old New Haven man.

Police confirmed to News 8 this afternoon that they were investigating a report of a person shot on Quinnipiac Avenue. At the time, one person had been transported to the hospital from the scene.

Four hours later, the incident was declared a homicide investigation.

This is the first homicide in New Haven in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Sunday morning

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Sunday morning"

Ansonia family escapes their home as fire burns through the roof

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia family escapes their home as fire burns through the roof"

Donations pouring in to help Waterbury homeless center that burned

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Donations pouring in to help Waterbury homeless center that burned"

News 8 inside look at good done by The Hospitality Center

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 inside look at good done by The Hospitality Center"

O'Mardi Gras Masquerade party happening tonight for New Haven St. Patrick's Day parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "O'Mardi Gras Masquerade party happening tonight for New Haven St. Patrick's Day parade"

New Haven multi-car crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven multi-car crash"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss