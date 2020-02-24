New Haven Police investigate deadly shooting on Quinnipiac Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Hidden Quarry Apartments on Quinnipiac Avenue.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:48 p.m. at a condominium complex at 1425 Quinnipiac Avenue. The victim is an 18-year-old New Haven man.

Police confirmed to News 8 this afternoon that they were investigating a report of a person shot on Quinnipiac Avenue. At the time, one person had been transported to the hospital from the scene.

Four hours later, the incident was declared a homicide investigation.

This is the first homicide in New Haven in 2020.

