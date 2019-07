NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot while standing at the intersection of Nash Street and Lawrence Street early Sunday morning.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. the victim was waiting for a friend at the intersection when the incident occurred.

Police said a masked man with a handgun demanded the victim’s valuables. The man took the victim’s money, then shot him in the leg and took off toward Nicoll Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.