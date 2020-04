NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Ella Grasso Boulevard Saturday night.

Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m., in the area of Ella Grasso Boulevard near Adeline Street.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

Ella Grasso Boulevard remains closed while police investigate.

