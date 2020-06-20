New Haven police investigate shooting, 1 man dead

News

New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday in New Haven.

According to Capt. Anthony Duff, New Haven Police responded at approximately 2:55 am to a ShotSpotter alert at Elliot St. between Sylvan Ave. and Davenport Ave. in the Hill neighborhood.

Police had also received multiple 911 calls about gunfire in the area.

Officials responding to the scene found an adult male victim lying the street with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the male victim is presently unknown.

Investigators did contain the area as an active crime scene, conducting a canvass for evidence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

This is a developing story. Check for back for updates.

