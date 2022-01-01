New Haven Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old struck by gunfire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by gunfire this morning.

According to police, Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus reported a person had walked into the hospital who had been struck by gunfire. The 16-year-old from West Haven was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital Main Campus and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Officers located a crime scene on Chapel Street between Temple and College Streets. The New Haven Police Major Crimes Detectives responded and processed the scene. An investigation is on-going.

The NHPD urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Calls may remain anonymous, or tips can be made at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

