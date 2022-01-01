New Haven Police investigate shooting, 16-year-old struck by gunfire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by gunfire this morning.

According to police, Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus reported a person had walked into the hospital who had been struck by gunfire. The 16-year-old from West Haven was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital Main Campus and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Officers located a crime scene on Chapel Street between Temple and College Streets. The New Haven Police Major Crimes Detectives responded and processed the scene. An investigation is on-going.

The NHPD urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Calls may remain anonymous, or tips can be made at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned for updates on WTNH or in the News 8 app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

How to stay safe at the gym for your New Year’s resolution even with COVID cases spiking

News /

Pet of the Week: Lily!

News /

At-home COVID test supply arrives for critical city staff in New Haven

News /

Gov. Lamont speaks out after at-home COVID tests delayed

News /

Cities, towns pivoting plans as they await at-home COVID-19 tests to arrive to the state

News /

Yale-New Haven Hospital no longer allowing visitors as COVID-19 cases spike in the state

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss