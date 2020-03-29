New Haven Police investigate shooting in West Rock neighborhood

Breaking News
by: Nicole Boucher

New Haven Police Union talks about the future of the department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the West Rock neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire near Level and Lodge Streets.

A 47-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm was located nearby on Wayfarer Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still on scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.

