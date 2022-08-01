NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man.

On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m. New Haven police were notified of a Shotspotter alert to gunfire on Edgewood Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue, according to authorities. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a 34-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire, police said.

American Medical Response transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. Police said detectives from the New Haven Police Department’s Major Crime Unit are leading the investigation.

Police are asking that have not yet spoken to police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may choose to remain anonymous by calling 1-866-888-(TIPS) (8477) or by texting “NHPD,” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).