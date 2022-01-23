New Haven police investigate two weekend shooting incidents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating two shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend.

On January 22, police responded to a call of a person shot on Chatham Street, between Atwater Street and Clinton Avenue just before 7 p.m. Officials located a 22-year-old man from New Haven that had been struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated and is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

On Sunday morning, police responded to a report of gunfire on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Printers Lane and Longhini Lane around 3:21 a.m. Police located a crime scene and Yale New Haven Hospital called to report a person was dropped off at the hospital who had been struck by gunfire.

A 45-year-old New Haven man was identified as the gunshot victim. He was treated for his injuries and was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

NHPD encourages anyone who has not yet spoken with police regarding either situation to contact the Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Calls and tips may remain anonymous by calling 1-(866) 888-TIPS (847) or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

