NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are responding to a double shooting on State and May Streets Tuesday evening.

The area has been blocked off. No reports of injuries at this time.

No other information has been provided at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.