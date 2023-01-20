NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a shooting that spanned from Hamden to New Haven that left a 20-year-old man injured.

New Haven police said officers responded to an area hospital for the report of a gunshot victim.

Officials said the shooting involved two cars traveling in tandem at a high rate of speed in New Haven. Officers found ballistic evidence in New Haven on Whitney Avenue and Highland Street.

According to police, detectives determined that the shooting occurred in Hamden.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

