NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a hit and run that left a New Haven man injured.

Police said they received a call in regards to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Whalley Avenue between West Prospect Street and Davis Street around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the driver of the motorcycle, a 29-year-old New Haven man suffering from injuries sustained in the crash, according to authorities.

Police said the offending car had left the scene prior to their arrival.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).