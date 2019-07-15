1  of  2
New Haven Police is hiring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department will be holding an open house on Monday for those looking for a job in law enforcement.

The NHPD is in hiring mode and will be hosting an open house Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be an information session about the hiring process. Interested applicants can can apply online at policeapp.com.

