NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Puppy Day and city leaders in New Haven are using it as an opportunity to promote pet adoption and volunteering at the city’s animal shelter.

The Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter takes in several hundred dogs and cats every year and conducts about 1,000 investigations and animal-related calls annually. It’s one of the busiest shelters in the state and as a division of the New Haven Police Department, officers are among the many people who have found four-legged friends there.

“At first, when I came through, I was like, ‘I don’t see anything,’ but and then for some reason, I circled back around, and I noticed all the dogs were barking except for one. And he was just sitting there looking at me. I don’t know if he was putting on a show, but he did a good job,” said Officer Reginald McGlotten, New Haven Police Department.

If you’d like to visit the animal shelter, it is open Monday through Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Fournier Street.