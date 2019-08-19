New Haven police respond to shooting on Greenwich Avenue, shooter still at large

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sources tell News 8 that a shooting has taken place early Monday morning on Greenwich Avenue in New Haven.

Police sources say a man has been shot and is suffering serious injuries. News 8 has confirmation that the shooting incident occurred around 1:37 a.m.

#BREAKING: #NewHaven police sources say a man was shot on Greenwich street just before 2AM. He suffered serious injuries.@WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) August 19, 2019

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the shooting. The shooter is still at large.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police say the bullet was lodged near the victim’s spine and that his injuries are possibly not life-threatening.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, contact New Haven police.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

