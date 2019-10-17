New Haven Promise partners with Quinnipiac for new scholarship program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Promise and Quinnipiac University are teaming up for a new scholarship agreement.

Students who earn the New Haven Promise scholarship and enroll at QU will get at least $25,000 a year from the school every year as long as they meet academic standards.

They’ll also be provided with an on-campus work study job.

Ilene Tracey, Interim head of New Haven Public Schools: “All that our students and families need are opportunities. We have very smart children among us, all our children are very smart. But they need that opportunity to make the way for them, and this scholarship is paving a great path for them to success.”

Seventeen New Haven Promise scholars have earned degrees from QU.

