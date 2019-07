NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven says local schools were the targets of a suspected ransomware attack.

School officials say it happened about a week ago. The district says no e-mails were affected or student information compromised.

All systems are now back up and running.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.