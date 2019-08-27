New Haven ranks 106th in Best Real Estate Markets 2019, Wallethub

(WTNH) — Personal finance website WalletHub released its findings on the Best Real-Estate Markets of 2019 in an article Tuesday.
Wallethub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 23 key metrics to determine the most attractive real-estate markets in the U.S.
How did Connecticut fare?
Source: WalletHub
2019 Best Real Estate Markets: Small U.S. Cities ranking:
- 106. New Haven
- 118. Stamford
- 126. Waterbury
- 129. Bridgeport
- 130. Hartford
- Source: WalletHub
The top ranked cities to buy a house included Boise, ID, Frisco, TX, and Overland Park, KS.
The bottom ranked cities to buy a house included Newark, NJ, Detroit, MI, and Dayton, OH.
For the full rankings and findings list, see the Wallethub article here.