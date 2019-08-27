New Haven ranks 106th in Best Real Estate Markets 2019, Wallethub

(WTNH) — Personal finance website WalletHub released its findings on the Best Real-Estate Markets of 2019 in an article Tuesday.

Wallethub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 23 key metrics to determine the most attractive real-estate markets in the U.S.

How did Connecticut fare?

2019 Best Real Estate Markets: Small U.S. Cities ranking:

106. New Haven

118. Stamford

126. Waterbury

129. Bridgeport

130. Hartford Source: WalletHub



The top ranked cities to buy a house included Boise, ID, Frisco, TX, and Overland Park, KS.

The bottom ranked cities to buy a house included Newark, NJ, Detroit, MI, and Dayton, OH.

For the full rankings and findings list, see the Wallethub article here.