New Haven ranks 106th in Best Real Estate Markets 2019, Wallethub

by: Teresa Pellicano

(WTNH) — Personal finance website WalletHub released its findings on the Best Real-Estate Markets of 2019 in an article Tuesday.

Wallethub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 23 key metrics to determine the most attractive real-estate markets in the U.S.

How did Connecticut fare?

Source: WalletHub

2019 Best Real Estate Markets: Small U.S. Cities ranking:

  • 106. New Haven
  • 118. Stamford
  • 126. Waterbury
  • 129. Bridgeport
  • 130. Hartford
The top ranked cities to buy a house included Boise, ID, Frisco, TX, and Overland Park, KS.

The bottom ranked cities to buy a house included Newark, NJ, Detroit, MI, and Dayton, OH.

For the full rankings and findings list, see the Wallethub article here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

