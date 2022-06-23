NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven residents began celebrating the 122nd Annual Italian Festa on Thursday night.

Residents are celebrating the feast of Saint Andrew over the course of four nights. In Almalfi Italy, the feast of Saint Andrew is celebrated on June 27. A new statue of Saint Andrew will be unveiled during the celebration.

“St Andrew’s the patron saint of Amalfi. And, you know, he’s he represents the fishermen of the country and of the part that we’re from the Amalfi Coast You know, he’s very important to us, the society. He’s been around for over a hundred years in New Haven. We’re very proud,” shared one of the Festa go-ers.