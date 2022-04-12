NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven is searching for a new police chief and Mayor Justin Elicker is calling upon New Haven residents to sound off on the search at a town hall on Tuesday night.

Residents will have a chance to provide their input on the search and selection of the chief in a series of community engagement initiatives, according to New Haven officials. The first town hall will take place virtually at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

Residents will have an opportunity to participate in a community survey to share their thoughts on the matter. The community survey will be available in both English and Spanish and may be submitted online, by mail or dropped off at City Hall by April 29.

The Zoom meeting will also be live-streamed at New Haven City Hall in meeting rooms 1 and 2, for those who would prefer to attend an in-person option. The zoom link for the town hall can be found at the city’s website.

Residents will have another opportunity to virtually attend a second town hall on April 20.