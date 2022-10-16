NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 20 of New Haven’s award-winning and internationally diverse restaurants are participating in this fall’s “New Haven Restaurant Week.”

For the next two weeks, they’re featuring special fixed-price multi-course menus and deals. Many places are accepting reservations in advance.

It’s all about getting as many people as possible to experience different types of good food in their community.

“Generally, we get a lot of influx in the first couple of days, and then it kind of winds down, and then the weekend we get busy again,” said Joseph Hamboussi, director of operations and culinary director at Prime 16. “It’s about a week and a half, two weeks, so it gives everybody time to try a few more restaurants than normal.”

Restaurant Week runs until Oct. 29.