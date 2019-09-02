New Haven runners hit the pavement for 42nd annual Faxon Law Road Race

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Runners are getting ready for the 42nd annual Faxon Law New Haven Road Race on Monday.

Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers and head out for the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race. If you have a car parked on the street anywhere along the race route, you should go move that car, because the tow trucks are already out and they will tow your car.

We are expecting around 5,000 runners and thousands more spectators along the route of the five different races set to kick off on Monday morning.

There is the kids race for the little ones, the 5K, the half marathon, the 20K relay and the championship 20K.

The championship 20k race is the headliner race because it draws elite runners from all over the country. The favorite to win the men’s 20K competed in the Rio Olympics.

On of the elite women runners, there’s one that has been on four USA national teams, so this race is a big deal.

To add to the fun and excitement, there will be cheering fans and bands playing along the route.

They do shut down all the streets along the route, so if you’re going somewhere in New Haven Monday morning, get there before 8 a.m. or so, or don’t come in until after 11:30 a.m.

Major streets like Chapel, Whitney and the Boulevard are part of the route.

And again, if you have a car parked along that route, move it now or it will be towed.

