New Haven schools apologize for accidentally distributing granola bar possibly containing nuts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Public School released a statement Thursday apologizing for distributing a granola bar that was not approved to be served in the New Haven Public Schools due to possible nut ingredients.

In the statement, NHPS said that “The pre-packaged breakfast kits the New Haven Public Schools received from one of our vendors – which were on the menu for today – included a Nature Valley granola bar, which was not on the approved NHPS food product bid list.”

NHPS said that, though nuts are not an ingredient in the bar, they are produced in a plant that processes nuts, and because of that, it is a product that is not approved to be served in the NHPS system.

The NHPS food service team has recalled and removed any undistributed granola bars, and all school nurses have checked in with students with known nut allergies.