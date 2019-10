NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting on Shelton Avenue.

The Shot Spotter was activated in the 400 block of Shelton Avenue around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to police.

Sources told News 8 this was a homicide. The male victim was shot multiple times.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.