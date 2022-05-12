NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Youth Coalition is holding a walkout for the city of New Haven to reallocate funds from the police budget to go toward mental health services in schools.

Students from Wilbur Cross High School, Metro High School, Hill House High School, Career High School, Amistad High School, CO-OP High School and the Sound School will join the walkout. Students are demanding additional mental health services within the New Haven Public School system.

Students are asking schools to provide behavior specialists full time nurses and additional school counselors, according to the New Haven Youth Coalition.