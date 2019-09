NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) One tattoo shop in New Haven took advantage of Friday the 13th and held a $13 flash sale for all tattoos.

The event was held Friday at Showoff Ink Artistry.

More than 300 tattoo designs were offered by owner and former “Ink Master” contestant, Ashley Velazquez, and her team.

Each tattoo cost $13 and had a mandatory $7 tip.

The tattoos were done on a first-come, first-sever basis.